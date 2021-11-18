Natural-based hair and body care brand Nativechild wins Clicks best small enterprise development award

Clicks said this week that Nativechild had been supplying it with ten of its products since December, 1, 2020.

“Sonto Pooe, the innovator behind Nativechild, has always been passionate about hair and started doing hair to make extra money as a teenager to buy a pair of sneakers. Her love for hair and the gap in the market for natural hair products grew into a successful business,” Clicks said.

Pooe started the business in 2015 when she saw women struggling with hairline issues. She started researching and set out to develop a chemical-free, animal cruelty-free product range that would not harm or affect women’s hair or bodies. Her first item was a castor oil-based product addressing hairlines which is still her best-selling product today. Though her initial target market was women, men who love growing their hair and beards have also become part of Nativechild’s success story.

Pooe said: “I wasn’t expecting to receive this award, it was a complete surprise. I am incredibly grateful that my business has been recognised as the best supplier in its category by Clicks, a top retailer in South Africa. It has taken lots of hard work, perseverance and dedication to get to where I am today.’’