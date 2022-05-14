Nebü Gold gives bullion investors the option of wearing 24-karat jewellery

GOLD startup Nebü Gold is the first African jeweller to give bullion investors the option of wearing 24-karat investment-grade jewellery instead of just locking away Krugerrands. People typically buy gold as insurance against volatile markets in the form of standardised bars and coins, Nebü Gold said in a statement this week that it offered designs and varying weights to provide the same investment qualities but in a form that could be worn and enjoyed rather than locked up for safekeeping.

Gold bullion, in the form of standardised gold bars and coins, has proven its value as an investment over thousands of years appreciating on average 13.5 percent year on year Helen Viljoen, the founder and CEO of Nebü Gold, said, “Our jewellery is a mobile store of value, with the added benefit and utility of being able to wear and enjoy it while its value appreciates.” Nebü Gold, which started just prior to the pandemic, was on track to turn over R100 million in 2022.

