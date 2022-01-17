New designs skills development opportunity in furniture manufacturing for unemployed youth

Paige Sherriff, the project manager for the EFC, said this week the organisation had put together a 12-month, full-time, sector-specific training course that would give the unemployed youngsters (aged between 18 and 34) the design and leadership skills for a career in this industry.

“Through the programme, we will be building up and empowering high potential candidates to work through the design process in collaboration with entities such as Innovate Durban and the African Institute of Interior Design Professions. We will also be developing their leadership potential through the ability to identify and solve operational challenges,” said Paige.

“We want to help manufacturers to unlock growth through design, but we also want to line them up with the right talent pipelines to be able to do this. So, we are looking for high potential unemployed young people who have passion for creativity and design and want to be on the fast track to a leadership position,” said Paige. “Ultimately, the intention is that by the end of the programme, they will be highly employable and will be placed at different companies in the sector.”

For more information contact: [email protected]