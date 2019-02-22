Ernst & Young (EY). File Photo.

JOHANNESBURG – Professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY) has opened nominations for the southern Africa version if its 2019 world entrepreneur awards which celebrate innovation. Eligible entrepreneurs include company founders, leaders of multi-generation family businesses, transformational public and private company CEOs who have an equity stake in the current business.

Entrants are required to have a personal financial stake in the business, either directly or via share options; have built or helped build the business and have been primarily responsible for the company’s success.

In the southern Africa Chapter in 2018, Ridhwan Khan, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of Mobicel Communications, took top honours and will now compete with entrepreneurs from over 50 countries around the world, for the title of World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2020.

"The benefits of the EY World Entrepreneur Awards programme include the opening up of new markets through access to business leaders and their businesses locally and globally, and joining a community of peers with shared experiences and common entrepreneurial goals," the awards organisers said in a statement.

"Moreover, it is an opportunity to compete on the global stage with other successful entrepreneurs."

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognises the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement through regional, national and global awards programmes in over 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

African News Agency (ANA)