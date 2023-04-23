Not everyone gravitates towards reading, especially in an increasingly digitised world. However, as some of the world’s most-renowned individuals can attest, reading can become one of your biggest assets as a businessperson. If you’re on the journey to discovering how to become a successful entrepreneur, consider this phrase: “Those who read, lead, and those who learn, earn.”

With that thought, let’s dive into four of the most highly recommended books for entrepreneurs: 1. Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek In 2014, motivational speaker and author, Simon Sinek delivered a TED Talk that earned him the title of, “TED Talk Whisperer”. In this talk, which went viral, Sinek introduced the concept of the “golden circle” – a model that prompts business leaders to tap into the power of purpose as a key driver of profitability.

Providing some examples from the world’s most prominent brands, Sinek equips entrepreneurs with a formula for selling their product or service. As he explains, when communicating a message or promoting a brand, in the hopes of being persuasive, you need to “start with why”. Understanding why your brand, product or service exists can serve as motivation for becoming a better leader and succeeding in business. 2. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie If the first book on this list represents future thinking and the contemporary business mindset, this book speaks to old-school wisdom.

How to Win Friends and Influence People is often cited by some of history’s most influential businesspeople as being a life-changing read. The book has influenced seminal thinkers such as Warren Buffet and Lee Iacocca who based some of their own business philosophies on the principles explained in the book. Some of the practical advice offered in the book focuses on how to become a good listener, how to present a compelling case for your argument and how to develop a sympathetic ear. The concepts in the book are fairly simple to understand but are immensely effective when applied to the world of business. 3. You're Not Broke, You're Pre-Rich by Mapalo Makhu

Aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly young businesspeople who are starting out, will benefit from the tips and insights on financial management outlined in this book. Upon release in 2019, it became a best-seller. In it, financial expert and coach, Mapalo Makhu provides her perspective on how to practice good financial hygiene and develop habits that are conducive to creating and building wealth. The book was written for a millennial audience but has impacted thousands of readers across various generations. The book draws on some uniquely South African concepts like black tax, as well as tried-and-tested financial habits. These include building an emergency fund, saving money, planning for retirement and investing. As an entrepreneur, thiebook will challenge you to scrutinise your own financial habits and help you build a strong foundation for your personal finances and, by extension, the cashflow of your business.

4. Vusi – Business & Life Lessons from a Black Dragon by Vusi Thembekwayo As one of the country’s leading minds in business, Vusi Thembekwayo has blazed a path for himself in unnavigated territories, demonstrating how to break into challenging markets and make your mark as a businessperson. In this book, he shares his journey of growing up in a township and becoming a South African icon. As his publisher puts it: “As a Dragons’ Den judge and a sought-after public speaker across the globe, Vusi doesn’t just talk business – he lives it.”