Prioritise women entrepreneurs and break the gender bias

A survey conducted by 1st for Women Insurance has revealed that women are more likely than men to choose entrepreneurship because of a lack of better opportunities. This was confirmed by 46 percent of the female respondents in the survey, with 93 percent highlighting that they aspire to venture into business, and 48 percent of the respondents said they did not have the same opportunities as men in the workplace.

As for the kind entrepreneurial ventures favoured, 30 percent chose social media influencer, content creator or business consultant, 27 percent would go into the food industry, 20 percent wanted to open an online business while 23 percent listed the ‘other’ category. Chief executive of Future Females, Lauren Dallas, said one of the best advice she received was that those who push their way to the top of the mountain are rarely the ones that stand on top. “We are not fighting for equality to then make it equally hard for those coming up after us - we are clearing the path for the next wave of female activists, entrepreneurs, change-makers, to summit,” said Dallas.

Future Females offered this advice to women who want to get into business: Just start! It is impossible to feel confident in an idea An idea can't make money; only a business can. So don't wait until you feel 100 percent confident, because that day is unlikely to come - just accept that this is the beautiful ambiguity of entrepreneurship and start acting.

Entrepreneurship is a team sport Spend time finding your people! Networking is one of the most important activities you can do for your business. Solve a problem

People will pay in proportion to the amount of pain you can help them resolve - so whatever your idea or business is, know exactly how it will add value for people, and for who. Instead of a fear of failure, embrace a healthy fear of regret You have so much more to lose with not trying, than with putting yourself out there. Start today, and just see what can happen in one week, one month, one year.

