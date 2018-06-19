JOHANNESBURG - South African black youth media company Diprente has won an award for its pitch at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France, the department of trade and industry said.

The department also lauded Diprente for its commitment to creating jobs for young people under the company's transformation and skills development program in which it sources young talent with an emphasis on identifying, hiring and help individuals disadvantaged by South Africa's apartheid past get skills.

“It’s encouraging to see black animators entering the space which is still white dominated," trade and industry minister Rob Davies said. "The department ... is committed to ensuring that transformation takes place in sectors that are regarded as specialised."

Diprente, which has been active since 2009, has produced several feature films, television series and branded content campaigns, and is the first South African company to produce a Netflix Original feature film, Catching Feelings. The company recently launched an animation studio in Johannesburg.

"As we are about to begin production on our first animated series, Anansi, having a second show celebrated on the global stage and receive attention from companies such as Disney further validates the international appeal of the content that the company and the country is creating," Diprente executive Isaac Mogajane said.

