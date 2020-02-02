Rodney Maduwa is an entrepreneur who in 2013 founded Maduwa Paint World, a specialist paint manufacturing company. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Rodney Maduwa is an entrepreneur who in 2013 founded Maduwa Paint World, a specialist paint manufacturing company that makes paint for commercial and industrial uses. The company has 10 permanent employees responsible for manufacturing and marketing of their world-class paints. The company overall has over 35 people in Gauteng and Limpopo, and have moved from a small manufacturing plant in Soshanguve to a large industrial warehouse in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

Over the past 6 years, Maduwa Paint World has built a strong reputation for world-class construction, deadline driven completion of projects and pro-active involvement in the planning and managements of contracts. The company renders its services to structures such as: Shopping centres, High spec gyms, Hospitals, Hotels & Factories.

He is currently the Managing Director for Maduwa Paint World (PTY) LTD with an overall responsibility of manufacturing operations.

Maduwa was born and bred in the far north of the Limpopo province in a village called Ha-Maduwa in Venda and always knew that education would play a pivotal role in his then desired success and dedicated himself to his studies.