Donna Rachelson

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's entrepreneurs remain upbeat despite a sluggish economy, and there should be more collaboration to improve the entrepreneurial ecosystem and help them thrive, a survey released on Tuesday showed. The survey of 1,000 entrepreneurs across the country by Seed Academy found that several did not know how to access available support.

"The positivity of entrepreneurs is encouraging, and we have seen that when they are supported, they acquire skills that give them a much better chance of succeeding," director of Seed Academy Donna Rachelson said.

"We need greater awareness among entrepreneurs about how to access funding interventions. Both the development finance institutions (DFIs) and private sector funders need to develop appropriate marketing, and have accessible online/digital tools to assist entrepreneurs.”

She noted that entrepreneurship had been recognised, at the highest levels, as necessary to boost economic growth, create jobs in a country with record high unemployment, and make South Africa globally competitive.