SA high school's solution to generate electricity wins 2021 FedEx Global Possibilities award

Judges assessing the teams said Hydro-Power Systems had displayed global connectivity principles; driven by innovation, connecting to new markets, fuelling community development, and being sustainable and socially responsible.

FEDEX Express, a subsidiary of FedEx and the world’s largest express transportation company, this week announced Hydro-Power Systems, from Vulamasango High School based in Eswatini, as the winner of the 2021 FedEx Global Possibilities award in the Junior Achievement Company Programme.

“Hydro-Power Systems brilliantly showcased their creativity through the invention of the Smart In-Pipe Water Turbine Generator – a solution to generate electricity onsite, which not only offers the user a clean and cheap source of electricity, but also a way to address electrical cuts and load shedding,” the managing director of Sub-Sahara Africa Operations for FedEx Express, Natasha Parmanand, said.

Hydro-Power Systems business model showed an opportunity to reach more households and locations across the country, and a product that could easily be valued across many African nations, and beyond, the judges found.

FedEx said in addition to the award, the group had a bright future ahead, having also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eswatini Electricity Company.