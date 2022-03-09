SA high school's solution to generate electricity wins 2021 FedEx Global Possibilities award

FEDEX Express, a subsidiary of FedEx and the world’s largest express transportation company, this week announced Hydro-Power Systems, from Vulamasango High School based in Eswatini, as the winner of the 2021 FedEx Global Possibilities award in the Junior Achievement Company Programme.
Judges assessing the teams said Hydro-Power Systems had displayed global connectivity principles; driven by innovation, connecting to new markets, fuelling community development, and being sustainable and socially responsible.
“Hydro-Power Systems brilliantly showcased their creativity through the invention of the Smart In-Pipe Water Turbine Generator – a solution to generate electricity onsite, which not only offers the user a clean and cheap source of electricity, but also a way to address electrical cuts and load shedding,” the managing director of Sub-Sahara Africa Operations for FedEx Express, Natasha Parmanand, said.
Hydro-Power Systems business model showed an opportunity to reach more households and locations across the country, and a product that could easily be valued across many African nations, and beyond, the judges found.
FedEx said in addition to the award, the group had a bright future ahead, having also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eswatini Electricity Company.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE