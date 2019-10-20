SA ticketing start up churns out R1bn in sales









FROM right: Michael Kennedy, James Hedley (middle) and James Tagg. | Supplied JOHANNESBURG - An online ticketing start-up in South Africa has turned into a mega business that has just churned over R1 billion in sales.

Quicket, was started by three idealists, James Hedley, Michael Kennedy and James Tagg in Cape Town in 2011 to create a pan-African business.

Hedley, 35, says they wanted to create an ideal platform to connect people with payments. They realised events did this. Within three months, says Hedley, Quicket had attracted the attention of AfrikaBurn, whose directors took a chance on them, but also unexpectedly alerted them into the realisation that they also needed to run a field service at the gate at big events to scan tickets. After this well attended event, their business “snowballed”.





“The platform unlocked a new event market that didn’t exist before,” Hedley says. “Anyone with an idea didn’t have a way to monetise their event easily. It was a lot of admin and difficult to collect money. So, what we have found is that thousands of events using the platform run workshops and seminars that allow them to trade as micro businesses.”

Quicket’s online ticketing rivals include Webtickets, iTickets and Howler.





Hedley says the South African market is segmented and online ticketing companies have their own niches.





He says Quicket has also identified its own audience that has seen its growth trajectory increasing roughly 70 percent year on year.





Hedley says Quicket sold R4 million tickets in the first year. Last year, the sales rose to R250m and this year they hit R300m.





He says Quicket has done more than 50 000 events on the platform.





The company charges 2.4 percent, excluding VAT, for ticketing and has grown from a startup into a fully fledged business that now boasts 20 permanent staff, a base in Johannesburg and a partnership in Nigeria.





Hedley says the Quicket allow people to scan their tickets through a barcode scanner and a laptop or a QuicketGO app that is freely available on the Apple Store or Google Play.





Hedley says the journey to near perfection has been carved through trials and errors particularly on field or gate services.





“It was a trial by fire,” he says. “Running a gate is not what you expect when you start a tech company.”





Quicket now has a field services department that assists people with bigger events. People pay for field services, equipment or wristbands for the events.





Hedley says the field service provides auxiliary revenue to ticket sales and the department only became profitable two years ago after they bought in an experienced events planner who turned it around.





To serve this side of the business, Quicket has built up a national data base of 1000 temporary staff all over the country to call on depending where the event is held.





He says the company would like to expand further into Africa but its biggest technical challenge to growth is adding more countries to its platform and resolve different payment method challenges.





Hedley says in Kenya for example, M-Pesa is one of the payment methods.





“Your local audience is transacting in its local currency and being paid out to in your local currency to your local bank account. That is a huge technical challenge for us, Hadley says.





Quicket sells tickets in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia.





Hadley says that Quicket does detailed market research on the countries it decides to enter.





In 2017 it entered an equity deal with growth equity investment firm, Knife Capital.





Hadley says the partnership has thus far been very helpful, allowing Quicket to access to Harvard MBA students to help with the research.





He says the selection criteria for which country they enter is critical: firstly they have to look at the gross domestic product and then assess whether the population can afford to buy tickets.





Quicket has now set its eyes on expanding into Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia and Egypt.





“Quicket wants to switch on two countries a year,” Hedley says, adding that technical talent remains a huge disadvantage. “Finding engineers is tough”.

Hedley says access to funding is another challenge.





“Business networks for small businesses and boosting the knowledge network is also difficult, although this has improved through accelerators and incubators,” Hedley says.





“Regulation around intellectual property is also a problem and a headache making it a no gone mentality for investors outside of South Africa.”





Hedley says his biggest wish is for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to reduce banking bureaucracy and the cost of doing business at banks for small businesses. He would also like Mboweni to take a very close look at the controls of intellectual property. “It is a huge concern for us,” Hedley says.



