CAPE TOWN - The latest unemployment data from Stats SA which revealed that female unemployment continues to rise, highlights the need and opportunity for women to pursue entrepreneurship as a career.
This is according to Precilla Kalogeropoulos at Avon Justine, one of South Africa’s largest beauty brands and supporter of micro beauty entrepreneurs.
Statistics reveal that female entrepreneurship is lagging in South Africa, with women making up only 18.8 percent of small and medium enterprise (SME) owners in the country.
Kalogeropoulos said that female entrepreneurs are a vast untapped source of innovation, job creation and economic growth in South Africa. “By embracing entrepreneurship as a career choice, women have the opportunity to empower themselves financially, as well as create employment opportunities for others,” she said.
“However, despite the opportunities, a number of challenges can hinder women from pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams, including a tough competitor market and attracting new customers.”