SA women should pursue entrepreneurship as a career job creation and economic growth. FILE PHOTO: ANA CAPE TOWN - The latest unemployment data from Stats SA which revealed that female unemployment continues to rise, highlights the need and opportunity for women to pursue entrepreneurship as a career. This is according to Precilla Kalogeropoulos at Avon Justine, one of South Africa’s largest beauty brands and supporter of micro beauty entrepreneurs. Statistics reveal that female entrepreneurship is lagging in South Africa, with women making up only 18.8 percent of small and medium enterprise (SME) owners in the country. Kalogeropoulos said that female entrepreneurs are a vast untapped source of innovation, job creation and economic growth in South Africa. “By embracing entrepreneurship as a career choice, women have the opportunity to empower themselves financially, as well as create employment opportunities for others,” she said. “However, despite the opportunities, a number of challenges can hinder women from pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams, including a tough competitor market and attracting new customers.”

Kalogeropoulos said that one way female entrepreneurs can bolster their entrepreneurial presence and skills is by developing a strong personal brand.

“By building and growing a personal brand, especially as a woman in a ‘male-dominated’ industry, you are affording yourself the opportunity to showcase not only your work but also your ethos to your audience.

“As a self-employed professional, a personal brand, along with your level of expertise within your given field, is what will set you apart from competitors. You need your unique brand to express and communicate your abilities to your customer base. And the truth is, it really isn’t that difficult, but it does require commitment,” she said.

She further warned female entrepreneurs to be aware of the risks that come with having a strong personal brand and public platform.

“While it can take years to build up a strong personal brand, all your hard work can be ruined in an instance of poor judgment. Therefore, it is critical to always be aware of the messaging that you are putting out and how it can be interpreted,” concluded Kalogeropoulos.

