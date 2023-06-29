SANParks, Sanlam launch R10m SMME support programme

SA National Parks (SANParks) and Sanlam this week launched a R10 million programme to provide access to market, finance and business development support to small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) from communities surrounding South Africa’s major national parks. SMMEs that are contracted to SANParks and are interested in accessing the programme should liaise directly with the organisation’s Supply Chain Management unit at the Kruger National Park.

Focused initially on the Kruger – one of the largest national parks in Africa – the programme aims to impact targeted SMMEs as identified in the SANParks overall supply management plan and will run for a one-year period. The programme will offer short-term working capital through interest-free loans to SMMEs with whom SANParks can procure goods and services in and around the Kruger. Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, will contribute, as part of its pilot programme, R10m in loan support, and development support will be implemented by I Am An Entrepreneur (IAAE), a leading enterprise development agency experienced in helping entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses.

For SANParks, the programme forms part of a broader strategy to uplift SMMEs in the communities surrounding its parks. The organisation aims to secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting economic and social development. Hapiloe Sello, the CEO of SANParks, said, “Our incubation programme has yielded a group of young, determined entrepreneurs who have shown eagerness to transact with the park and to promote rural economic development.” Karl Socikwa, group executive: Market Development & Sustainability at Sanlam, said, "Our parks are a pivotal part of our nation, and we need to treasure them – and the universe of people responsible for their maintenance and upkeep. We know many of these SMMEs have been severely impacted by the pandemic. We are delighted to partner with SANParks to offer vital financial and business development support to help these businesses thrive.”