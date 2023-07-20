Shell empowers one of its employees to establish a distribution warehouse business in Cape Town

Shell South Africa, through its Supplier Development Program supported a former employee to establish a lubricant’s distribution warehouse – Alkebulan Logistics.
Through this project, a former Shell employee Morgan Naidoo can shorten the distribution lead time for customers in the Western Cape.
The warehouse has resulted in nine formal jobs being created with future opportunities for additional staff on the horizon. The warehouse also saw an average turnover of R2 million in the first two months of operation.
Shell SA is a firm believer in powering progress & empowering communities in which it operates.
Currently, South Africa is facing a staggeringly high unemployment rate and the creation of the warehouse in the Western Cape serves as just one of the responses Shell is bringing forward to assist in alleviating some of the social ills that come with unemployment, while also delivering on our purpose of providing more and cleaner energy solutions.
Through Shell’s development programme and nation building focus, Alkebulan Logistics was provided with access to R3 million finance, 12 months of business support which includes mentorship and coaching as well as access to markets in the Western Cape.
“As a National Builder, Shell South Africa strives to achieve the true spirit of transformation in a sustainable way by playing our part in enhancing access to energy, reducing unemployment and inequality. This initiative is further testament to our commitment to driving SMME growth in South,” said Hloniphizwe Mtolo, Country Chair, Shell South Africa.
“I’m excited to have been selected to start and run this distribution warehouse. Entrepreneurship is something I’ve always been passionate about, and I have always wanted to start my own business. I’m truly grateful to Shell for helping make this dream a reality” said Morgan Naidoo, Alkebulan Logistics owner.
Alkebulan Logistics started operating on 1 November 2022 and suppliers the whole Western Cape region with products – including (marine product range, Volvo, BMW and BMW oil products just to mention a few).
