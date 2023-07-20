Shell empowers one of its employees to establish a distribution warehouse business in Cape Town

Through this project, a former Shell employee Morgan Naidoo can shorten the distribution lead time for customers in the Western Cape.

The warehouse has resulted in nine formal jobs being created with future opportunities for additional staff on the horizon. The warehouse also saw an average turnover of R2 million in the first two months of operation.

Shell SA is a firm believer in powering progress & empowering communities in which it operates.

Currently, South Africa is facing a staggeringly high unemployment rate and the creation of the warehouse in the Western Cape serves as just one of the responses Shell is bringing forward to assist in alleviating some of the social ills that come with unemployment, while also delivering on our purpose of providing more and cleaner energy solutions.