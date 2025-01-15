SME growth: essential business trends to follow in 2025

Small Business owners are looking to kick off the new year with renewed optimism, as economic projections suggest better times ahead. \ With the Bureau for Economic Research projecting 2.2% growth in 2025 and S&P's recent positive outlook for South Africa, SME owners might see economic growth double compared to 2024.

While this presents opportunities, SME owners must stay ahead of emerging trends to capitalise on the new economic landscape. Here are five crucial business trends South African SMEs should focus on in 2025: Flexibility in financial services: Financial services are expanding beyond traditional banking to include digital tools for smart cash flow management.

"Banks and fintechs are naturally diving into things like cash flow management tools and leaning into AI-driven insights to make cash flow management smarter than ever," Thomas McKinnon, Chief Growth Officer at SME services provider Lula said. These developments extend beyond banking to include flexible services that adapt to business growth, from scalable office spaces to adaptable logistics solutions. Personalised funding options Enhanced access to transaction and payments data is enabling lenders to better assess business financial health and tailor financing options accordingly.

Traditional banks are no longer the only option, with alternative funders and embedded finance solutions becoming more prevalent. Government and NGO initiatives are also increasing support for micro and women-owned businesses through guarantee schemes, potentially helping the 67% of businesses that traditionally haven't had access to credit. Mobile-First digital commerce South Africa's digital economy is set to double, reaching 15-20% of GDP by 2025, up from 8-10% in 2020.

Internet penetration is expected to grow from 68% in 2023 to over 75% by 2025, while e-commerce is projected to grow at 21.4% annually through 2030. Notably, 77% of South Africans shop on mobile phones, compared to 54% on laptops. This mobile-first approach creates new opportunities for SMEs to reach customers nationwide and even internationally.

Digital payment evolution The South African Reserve Bank has outlined a roadmap towards a cashless economy by 2035, transforming the nation's payment landscape. While cash remains widely used, 58% of SMEs already use digital transactions. "B2B options, consumer payment innovation, and contactless solutions are helping SMEs reach more customers while simplifying their checkout processes," McKinnon added.

Offering digital payment options is becoming crucial for SMEs to compete in the growing e-commerce market. Cloud and digital infrastructure Digital transformation could contribute almost 20% to GDP by 2028 and create 300,000 jobs.

South African telecom companies have invested R200 billion in the past five years on fibre optic networks and data centres, improving connectivity nationwide. The public cloud services market is expected to grow at 25% annually until 2025, while Internet of Things (IoT) connections are projected to reach 43 million by 2025, up from 17 million in 2020. Preparing for 2025 To capitalise on these trends, SMEs should: