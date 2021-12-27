SMEs that win the Firstwatch Whisky Entrepreneur's Challenge will get tools to boost their business

The winners will attend a two-day workshop aimed at helping entrepreneurs boost their businesses towards the next level of growth.

Daniel Kahn, an entrepreneur and supporter of the challenge, said there is an entire culture of entrepreneurship at the very heart of South African communities.

“Having worked in townships across provinces over the years and witnessed our country's entrepreneurial spirit first-hand, it's so exciting to see how everyday people in South Africa are prepared to find innovative ways of making a living. The Firstwatch Entrepreneur's Challenge aims to provide entrepreneurs with a chance to grow their businesses while enriching their communities," said Kahn.

According to Firstwatch, the selection process will take place once all entries have been received. A total of 160 candidates will be shortlisted to attend a workshop in Johannesburg or Cape Town.