Wonderbag Founder Sarah Collins was named as one of Africa’s ‘New Wealth Creators’ by Forbes Africa Woman Magazine during the Leading Women summit. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - On International Women’s Day - the 8th of March 2019, Wonderbag Founder Sarah Collins was named as one of Africa’s ‘New Wealth Creators’ by Forbes Africa Woman Magazine during the Leading Women summit held in Durban. The summit was hosted by KwaZulu Natal Provincial Government and saw a selection of the continent’s most influential women in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership engage on the summit’s theme of ‘New Wealth Creators’.

The keynote speaker for the summit was Naomi Campbell and additional speakers included the likes of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and a host of other high-ranking Chief Executive’s and sportswomen.

According to Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, this year’s summit was the biggest yet with a panel of carefully selected speakers who addressed the large audiences during sessions of keynote talks, panel discussions and one-on-one interviews.

The summit was followed by a glamorous gala dinner to announce this year’s indigenous list of ‘New Wealth Creators’ – of which Collins was among the named visionaries.

Renuka said, "These women are pioneering within their industries, as well as pioneering industries themselves, tapping into previously unknown sources of income and transforming the world as we know it".

Collins who founded the proudly South African non-electric heat retention cooker, the Wonderbag - said she was humbled by the accolade announced at the gala dinner.

She said, "To be recognised as a ‘New Wealth Creator’ by Forbes Woman Africa is a huge honour as the summit itself is a source of inspiration and support that connects and empowers women all over the African continent. Every woman in Africa is a potential entrepreneur, but if they spend up to 8 hours collecting firewood and water as well as cooking – how can they ever have time to earn an income or tend to their agricultural land and sell produce in the market? That’s why I created the Wonderbag".

"I believe Africa needs economic stimulation in rural communities to ease the burden on urbanisation. If we can allow women to take their rightful place as entrepreneurs and matriarchs of their homes – we will significantly short the gap to fill empty tummies, as well as get children into school and allow girls to have more freedom to pursue and achieve great things," Collins said.

The summit celebrates, connects and empowers women from around the continent and is hosted in association with Absa and the IDC. Visionaries, builders, innovators and connectors shaping the female narrative in Africa are brought together to address today’s pressing issues by raising powerful questions that seek to drive progress within their respective arenas.

Across industries and generations, women are addressing today’s most pressing issues through the lens of opportunity, and Renuka believes that this particular event provides others with the inspiration and support to continue breaking barriers across industries and to drive progress within their respective arenas.

