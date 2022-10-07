South Africans pitch in to help shack pizza entrepreneur

Johannesburg - Ubuntu is an ancient African word meaning “humanity to others”. It is often described as reminding us that “I am what I am because of who we all are”. These words ring true after witnessing the response from some IOL readers who came out to offer a helping hand to Themba Limekhaya after an article was published about him in the entrepreneur’s section.

The article chronicled Themba’s woes that were caused by load shedding. Themba runs his pizza-making business, Mkhukhu Pizza, out of his meagre shack in Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg. Themba’s culinary exploits had seen him gain popularity on social media which resulted in many feeling inspired by his story, with some travelling from as far afield as Pretoria to sample his pizza and support his business. Things were looking promising for Themba until recently when bouts of load shedding brought his business to the brink of closure due to the frequency of power outages which have made running his business near impossible as he relies on his electric stove to make his pizza.

After the article on Themba’s troubles readers wrote in to offer advice and possible solutions to help Themba keep his business afloat. One such reader who requested to remain anonymous sent an email which in part read: I read the above-mentioned story on iol.co.za news today. Has anyone come forward to assist Themba as he is doing what he can to survive in this very difficult financial climate instead of resorting to crime? I am also only a secretary but I would like to contribute towards getting him a pizza oven (either gas or wood burning). She spoke to IOL and said, “I can tell you that the story resonated with me for the simple fact that he was trying to do something to help himself and his family without simply resorting to handouts or turning to crime. I know a few people who have offered individuals on the streets job opportunities and they simply say “No, they make more/get more from begging”.

“My daughter and I try to give back or pay it forward so to speak in our own small way by, at least once a month, making soup and handing it out in the neighbourhood or making up small care packages, but unfortunately in our country, there are just too many people who are homeless, jobless and in desperate need. I thought it was a wonderful story that Themba wanted to do something for himself.” Rowan Pillay from Midrand offered some advice on some cheaper alternatives that Themba could look at to be able to generate an income even when the lights were off. Rowan Pillay offered some great advice on how Themba can save his business. Picture: Supplied He suggested that Themba use a kettle braai and a kettle pizza oven accessory which is widely available on various e-commerce websites and costs between R1 200 to R2 700.

“South Africa has such a big problem with unemployment and job creation and here is a guy who has taken on the challenge and started his own thing and has been successful, it’s just a great story,” said Pillay IOL passed on Themba’s contact details to the Good Samaritans and Themba has been galvanised by their support. “I received calls from two of your readers, one of them organised to speak to my mentor that you had mentioned in your article, so we are in the process of mapping a way forward. The other gentlemen wanted to help me build a clay oven, I just want to secure a space that is my own so we can erect it there,” said Themba.

In the meantime, Themba will be taking Rowan’s advice and is planning to embark on a Mkhukhu Pizza tour around his neighbourhood during the upcoming festive season to reintroduce residents to his product. He said, “I’ve looked at the alternatives and they are quite reasonable. They would be great for my tour as they are portable, allowing me to move from place to place. I’ve had event organisers who have offered to have me sell my pizza at their various events.” Themba is optimistic about the future and believes that his business will only go from strength to strength despite the challenges he is faced with.