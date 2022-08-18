Soweto-based businesswoman harnesses plant power to create a homeware range

From the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed on a nation, a business was born for Sowetan-based Nkhensani Rikhotso. Stuck inside her home trying to stay safe from Covid-19, Rikhotso began delving into self-healing and spirituality, and brought plants into her home to create a safe, serene and calm space.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, after becoming an indoor plant specialist, she advises people on how to turn their own spaces into lush, leafy indoor sanctuaries. Rikhotso says her journey began with just one small aloe, which she killed by over watering. A mistake she would learn from with her next plant, and the next.

Before she knew it her home was exploding with 200 varieties of plants – from ferns to succulents, palms and ficuses. Having limited interactions with friends and family during lockdown, she says her day-to-day life began to centre around nurturing the living, breathing additions to her home, and she found great healing, inspiration and joy in the process. As she learned to care for each plant in its own unique way, she began sharing her lessons with others.

Story continues below Advertisement

As a multi-faceted creative with a background in digital design and marketing, Rikhotso took to making "plant content" on social media and soon gathered a loyal and interested following for her plant care and styling tips. Eventually, this led to her starting an indoor plant consultancy, and plant shop, Her Merakai, sharing her skills with businesses and individuals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Merakai 🪴 Nkhensani Rikhotso👋![CDATA[]]>🏾 Plant Shop & Reiki (@her.merakai)

Story continues below Advertisement

Around the same time her budding love of plants manifested, Rikhotso’s own healing journey evolved, and she qualified as a reiki healer, offering in-person and distance reiki healing, which she feels is a natural complement to her plant business. “I believe my deepest purpose in this life is to help others find their own healing, whether that’s through reiki healing, or creating a safe and mindful space with plants,” Rikhotso told Business Report. Rikhotso was recently approached by Mr Price Home to take part in their Women’s Month Collab Collection.

Story continues below Advertisement

The collection is intended to shine a light on the many hard-working, passionate and talented women creators who contribute to South Africa’s economy and creative industry. The brand recognised Rikhotso as a multi-faceted and highly-driven yet intuitive businesswoman, and tasked her with creating a range of designs inspired by her unique business and life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Merakai 🪴 Nkhensani Rikhotso👋![CDATA[]]>🏾 Plant Shop & Reiki (@her.merakai) The entrepreneur with a green finger says her designs are rooted in the strength, beauty and resilience of all the women who have impacted her life and represent a blend between nature and the female form.