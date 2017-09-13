CAPE TOWN - We take a look at Ren Zhengfei, founder of one of the world's largest smartphone technologies, Huawei Technologies.

Ren Zhengfei has experience in the business, engineering and military sector as the founder of Huawei Technologies, former technician, soldier, engineer and Deputy Director of Liao Yang Chemical Fiber Factory.

The fact sheet

1. Ren Zhengfei was born on October 25, 1944 in rural Guizhou, China to parents who were both school teachers.

2. He obtained his civil engineering degree at Chongqing Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture in 1963.

3. He later joined the military's Engineering Corps as a soldier tasked to establish the Liao Yang Chemical Fiber Factory in 1974.

4. He was promoted as a Deputy Director at the Liao Yang Chemical Fiber Factory, which was a professional role, that being equivalent to a Deputy Regimental Chief, but without military rank.

5. He established Huawei in 1987 with CNY21 000 (R42 130) and obtained CEO title in 1988, which he still holds today.

