Standard Bank in initiative to help small business

STANDARD Bank said this week it had established a partner page on the crowd-funding platform Thundafund to assist small businesses that continue to try to get back on their feet after the civil unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, while already being disadvantaged due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jenine Zachar, the head of enterprise and direct banking, said: “The protracted and slow process of reconstruction, and once again building up stock to meet consumer demands, particularly for micro and small enterprises is often overlooked and unsupported.”

Standard Bank said it had partnered with crowdfunding platform Thundafund to help businesses recover, rebuild, and restart their operations. Business Recover, Rebuild and Restart is a crowdfunding initiative to enable small enterprises to set up campaigns on the Thundafund platform to raise funds that will go a long way in helping them replace or repair their assets, compensate for lost revenue or get back to business. Donors would be able to visit Standard Bank’s partner page at Thundafund, select a campaign they want to support and make their donation via the platform.

“There are many reasons to uphold the belief that South Africa is in the process of recovery. As Standard Bank, we are in full support of remarkable initiatives such as these as it encourages South Africans to give back to our own. “We are hopeful that the ongoing rebuilding of the business sector will continue to present opportunities for businesses, and in turn contribute to uplifting surrounding communities. “Let’s spare a thought, and a few rand to help these businesses get back in the game and build towards this,” said Zachar.