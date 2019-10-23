JOHANNESBURG - Stellenbosch Municipality on Wednesday hosted its first ever entrepreneurs expo aimed at providing a platform where young people can get a look at the resources, services and support structures available to help them chase their economic dreams.
The expo comes shortly after the launch of an entrepreneurship hub that will be opened in Stellenbosch.
Local non-profit organisation Ranyaka Community Transformation has been awarded a ten year lease for the old Victoria Street Clinic which will next year be transformed into a unique space to unlock opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
"The Get Started Entrepreneurs Expo and the entrepreneurship hub being developed in the heart of Stellenbosch, shows our clear and unwavering commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and economic development in an inclusive and innovative way," mayor Gesie van Deventer said in a statement.
"Hundreds of young people from our EPWP (expanded public works programme) database, unemployed youth from all communities, school children and students attended the expo to witness first-hand the various exhibitions and presentations – providing them with high-level access to what they need to get started."