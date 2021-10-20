The Firstwatch Whisky Entrepreneur’s Challenge is now open to entrepreneurs and small business owners

Firstwatch has announced that entries for its entrepreneurial challenge, The Firstwatch Whisky Entrepreneur’s Challenge, are open to recognise the value entrepreneurs and small business owners bring to the South African economy and their immediate communities.

To enter, entrepreneurs need to buy a promotional Firstwatch Whisky 750ml or 1L bottle. They then need to enter their business or business idea using the unique code via the USSD details found on the promotional necktag. One could apply to enter online at https://firstwatchwhisky.co.za/.

A selection process would occur once all entries have been received where 160 candidates would be shortlisted to attend a two-day workshop in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The selected candidates would then pitch their ideas to a panel of judges in order to earn a spot in the top 10. The top 10 candidates will then attend the finale in Johannesburg where the overall winner would be chosen.

The previous winner and co-founder of Precious & Pearl Brands, Mpho Mohaswa, said: “Our product, Ghemere Ginger Beer, has really taken off since we won. Our production output has improved drastically due to the equipment we could purchase with the prize money.