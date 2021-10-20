The Firstwatch Whisky Entrepreneur’s Challenge is now open to entrepreneurs and small business owners
Firstwatch has announced that entries for its entrepreneurial challenge, The Firstwatch Whisky Entrepreneur’s Challenge, are open to recognise the value entrepreneurs and small business owners bring to the South African economy and their immediate communities.
The winner receives R50 000 in support for their existing or start-up business.
To enter, entrepreneurs need to buy a promotional Firstwatch Whisky 750ml or 1L bottle. They then need to enter their business or business idea using the unique code via the USSD details found on the promotional necktag. One could apply to enter online at https://firstwatchwhisky.co.za/.
A selection process would occur once all entries have been received where 160 candidates would be shortlisted to attend a two-day workshop in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The selected candidates would then pitch their ideas to a panel of judges in order to earn a spot in the top 10. The top 10 candidates will then attend the finale in Johannesburg where the overall winner would be chosen.
The previous winner and co-founder of Precious & Pearl Brands, Mpho Mohaswa, said: “Our product, Ghemere Ginger Beer, has really taken off since we won. Our production output has improved drastically due to the equipment we could purchase with the prize money.
“Our product sales picked up during the pandemic as ginger – our main ingredient – is said to be highly beneficial to the immune system. We are now expanding our sales into major retail stores and large events, among other avenues.”
BUSINESS REPORT