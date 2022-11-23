This is why the Hawks are after beloved actress and businesswoman Carol Bouwer

It seems like former Generations star and SA personality Carol Bouwer is in hot water. The media darling and entrepreneur is under investigation by the Hawks.

The City Press reported that the businesswoman is being looked into by the authorities for her fraudulent involvement in a tender worth almost R40 million. It should be noted that the tender was awarded to Bouwer in 2013. Bouwer is accused of receiving a very lucrative government contract and was the “main contractor” to help organise the Nelson Mandela memorial service in Mpumalanga. She received the tender through her company, Carol Bouwer Productions.

A BRIEF HISTORY This particular memorial service has been embroiled in controversy and is estimated to have cost R70 million, according to the City Press. The Hawks have been investigating the misappropriation of funds relating to the event and, in fact, looking into whether officials and individuals violated the procurement procedures relating to the awarding of tenders for the service back in 2013.

It all just leaves a very bad taste in your mouth, given this was supposed to be an event that honoured the late Nelson Mandela. BOUWER’S ENTANGLEMENT But back to Bouwer. City Press reports that there are, in fact, two cases of the businesswoman. They were reportedly opened in 2016 and 2017 by the Hawks.

These two cases are part of a dual investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks that relate to allegations of fraud made in the state capture inquiry. One case that was opened against Bouwer was made by a whistle-blower, and in fact, the Hawks are waiting for a KPMG report. It should be noted that the case has moved quite ahead, and it is understood that authorities have interviewed a multitude of witnesses, and some have turned state witnesses.

City Press has reportedly seen a status report on the case, and apparently, it is before the office of the Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. It is alleged that the former director-general in the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, gave Bouwer’s company the tender without following the proper procedures. Mkhize paid Bouwer’s company R39.8 million for seven days of work.

According to City Press, Bouwer charged for the following items and services: R2.9 million for infrastructure

R102 650 for cabling and lighting

R1.4 million for audio

R501 000 for videography

R65 550 for technical support

R176 500 for security

A R2.3 million management fee

A R782 000 contingency fee It should be noted that in August this year, Mkhize was arrested for defeating the ends of justice and intimidation. This arrest is related to the irregular appointment of law firms in a tender worth about R37 million.

MORE ABOUT BOUWER Most of us born in the 90s know Bouwer as the formidable vixen Kgomotso on Generations. She played the character from 1994 to 1996. Bouwer then became a celebrity powerhouse in South Africa and moved into mogul mode with her many business ventures.

As previously stated, she owns Carol Bouwer Productions. The company has produced a number of shows, including “No Reservations”, a talk show with Basetsana Kumalo, and most notably, Motswako, a show that lasted 21 seasons on SA television. Bouwer also has ventured into fashion and owns a handbag company. Image via The Carol Bouwer bags website