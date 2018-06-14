JOHANNESBURG - Three South African students have been shortlisted to take part in British American Tobacco’s global internship programme Battle of the Minds which drew submissions from thousands of people in over 40 countries, the company said on Thursday.

Asante Nxumalo, Bulumko Napakade, and Keeno Koopman will represent South Africa in London where the finals will take place on Thursday.

"Students needed to form a cohesive team, leveraging their different strengths, to create an original business proposal focused on being competitive in saturated or emerging markets and revolutionising customers’ experiences, which is synonymous with our company and transforming our industry,” BAT SA human resources area head Leslie Rance said of the competition.

"The real test for the finalists was in convincing BAT’s judging panel of the potential success of their idea. We were inundated with entries and what set the finalists apart was their ability to show their expertise in collaboration and their determination to win.”

Napakade is an active member of the United Nations student society and a third year bachelor of business science student, while Koopman is doing second year bachelor of business science and Nxumalo is majoring in actuarial science in the third year of his bachelor of business science programme.

An internship at BAT would pave the way towards an international career with one of the world’s 2018 top employers.

- African News Agency (ANA)