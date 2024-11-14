Three South African entrepreneurs shaping the future

Despite reports that early-stage entrepreneurial activity is declining to pre-pandemic levels, South Africa is still producing entrepreneurs who are driving meaningful change in various sectors throughout the country. Luke Mostert, Nompumelelo Madubedube, and Esethu Cenga are three such entrepreneurs, leading transformation in manufacturing, tech, job placements, retail and sustainability. Their efforts are shaping their industries and inspiring social and economic upliftment.

These budding business moguls illustrate the power of South African entrepreneurship and demonstrate how innovation, resilience and a strong commitment to social good can lead to transformative change. Their stories are testament to the unlimited potential entrepreneurship offers for positive impact. As they continue to make strides in their respective fields, they inspire the next generation of leaders and prove that success and social responsibility can go hand in hand. Luke Mostert | Co-founder, CatalyzU Luke Mostert is the Co-founder of CatalyzU. Luke Mostert is a former South African venture capitalist and was recently recognised in Forbes Africa’s “30 Under 30” list for 2024. With a background in educational technology and venture capital, Mostert also has a deep understanding of the challenges facing African youth in the job market.

Early in his career, he observed the disparities in access to quality education and career resources for young Africans, which he saw as a barrier to the continent’s full potential. This insight fuelled his drive to launch CatalyzU, a platform designed to make career and entrepreneurial knowledge accessible to all, regardless of economic background. Since its founding, CatalyzU has reached thousands of young professionals through virtual workshops and tailored courses in digital skills, career development, and entrepreneurship. In 2024, CatalyzU’s partnership with Future Africa led to the launch of the “How to Startup” fellowship, which provides emerging entrepreneurs with the essential skills, mentorship, and resources they need to build resilient businesses. The fellowship marks a significant milestone in Mostert’s mission to empower young Africans to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape successfully. CatalyzU’s recent acceptance into the Techstars Toronto accelerator further signals its growth potential, as it scales its impact and extends its reach across the globe. Nompumelelo Madubedube | Founder, The San Hair

Nompumelelo Madubedube is the founder of The San Hair. Recently crowned the Medium Business Entrepreneur of the Year® in the 2024 Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year® awards, Nompumelelo Madubedube, founder of The San Hair is an entrepreneur whose star is on the rise. A leading hair supplier and manufacturer of human hair products, Nompumelelo started The San Hair essentially to satisfy her own need for wigs, weaves and hair extensions made from human virgin hair from the boot of her car. That she was not the only woman out there frustrated by some retailers’ empty promises, is proven by the fact that a mere 10 years after starting out, The San Hair has 15 salons across South Africa and employs more than 200 people. Madubedube has used her background as an accountant to put systems and processes in the company which has fuelled its growth. Today, The San Hair produces its premium-quality hair products in a factory in Midrand, Gauteng. Its range of haircare products is also available in Clicks stores nationwide and customers can shop online.

Esethu Cenga | Co-founder, Rewoven Esethu Cenga, another Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” honouree, co-founded Cape Town-based company, Rewoven, to make a tangible impact in sustainability and fashion. Cenga was raised in South Africa and is acutely aware of the environmental challenges the country faced, particularly regarding textile waste in the fashion industry. Combined with her background in business management, this awareness inspired her to co-found Rewoven in 2018, a company focused on creating a circular economy within South Africa’s textile industry. Rewoven collects textile waste and recycles it, transforming discarded fabric into usable materials that are supplied back to the fashion industry. This closed-loop system not only reduces the environmental footprint of fashion but also promotes sustainable business practices within the local fashion industry. Rewoven has partnered with prominent South African fashion brands to repurpose waste and aims to make sustainable fashion accessible and mainstream. Cenga’s work at Rewoven has positioned her as a leading voice in Africa’s sustainability movement. Rewoven’s mission continues to expand, creating jobs and raising awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion​.