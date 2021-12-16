Two 17-year-old students win competition with creative start-up idea to turn mine waste into building material

TWO students from Sir Pierre van Ryneveld High School in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Petu Ndlovu and Karabo Motshane walked away as the winners of the Primestars “Step Up 2 a Green Start” Competition. The pair had the winning idea of converting hazardous mine waste into building materials such as bricks.

Motshane, 17, said what interested him in the competition was his desire to change the way global warming was affecting the world. The learners conducted research into the mine waste and found out it was dangerously impacting the community. They settled on using tailings (ground rock and process effluents that are generated in a mine processing-plant) for their venture. Mine waste can be extremely hazardous and poisonous, so the pair collaborated with their investor Omnia, a chemical manufacturing company which developed a neutraliser to make using the mine waste safe.

“The mines in Mpumalanga affect the communities around them. We decided it could be possible to turn that mine waste into building material,” Motshane said. Ndlovu, who is also 17-years old, said he was happy and surprised when he found out that they had won. The pair plans to continue to build their start-up and create more building materials out of the recycled items.