DURBAN - Two of the five businesses that were named as winners of the SAB Kickstart Boost entrepreneurship programme are from Durban. Durban businesses KCM Environmental Services and Samac Engineering Solutions won the Sustainability Award and the Innovative Business Award respectively.

Along with the award, the businesses won prize money too. KCM Environmental Services won R75000 and R10000 was awarded to Samac Engineering Solutions.

KCM Environmental Services was established in 2015 by Kevin Munsamy. The company is an environmental monitoring consultancy that helps companies comply with South African environmental regulations.

Samac Engineering Solutions which was founded in 2013 is a mechanical engineering business with a core focus on green solutions. The company's Chief Executive and Director is Thabang Mofokeng.

Phumzile Chifunyise the Enterprise Development Manager of SAB and AB InBev Africa said, "SAB sees the potential and value that entrepreneurs, in particular youth entrepreneurs, offer to the country and a large amount of our efforts are directed at channelling them into the direction of success for their businesses".

The other three big awards that were handed out include Most Impressive Business Award that was awarded to Profecia IT, the Perseverance Award was awarded to Chumile Transport and the Up and Coming Business Award was awarded to Excserpro.

SAB has worked closely with the SAB KickStart Boost finalists to find opportunities for them to increase their market access, including helping them to connect with appropriate local stakeholders within their respective communities so that more people adopt their services and support their business growth, as well as exposure of their businesses through media coverage.

