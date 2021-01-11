UK-SA Tech Hub partners with Future Females to support female entrepreneurs

DURBAN - The UK-South Africa Tech Hub has partnered with Future Females Business School to support 30 female entrepreneurs to grow their GreenTech businesses. This programme is for South African female entrepreneurs with an early-stage business aimed at protecting the environment and conservation of natural resources using alternative technologies that are less harmful to the environment. The entrepreneurs should be ready to upskill and utilise technology to grow their business, gain valuable practical entrepreneurial skills, to scale their businesses and be guided to generate more profit and create impact. UK-South Africa Tech Hub Director, Shirley Gilbey said, “The Future Females Business School GreenTech Programme is a three-month virtual programme, equipping local female entrepreneurs with the entrepreneurial skills and best practices needed to start and grow successful tech businesses. These businesses not only generate wealth for the founders, but also create a positive impact in communities and environments”. The programme is made up of 10 modules that guide entrepreneurs through the fundamental building blocks of starting and growing a GreenTech business.

The entrepreneurs will be supported by a sustainability coach. Members of the programme will learn how to write an effective business plan, how to find and reach their ideal customers and how to use technology to build their online presence and scale.

The entrepreneur programme also features guest experts who cover critical personal development topics such as how to overcome fear of failure, and how to uncover your true passion.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey said, “A Just Transition is not just about Government policy and major infrastructure and energy projects. It is about inclusion and the creativity and drive of businesses to shape the economy and create the jobs of the future. I am therefore delighted that, through the UK-South Africa Tech Hub and the Future Females Business School, we are addressing both by supporting women entrepreneurs.”

