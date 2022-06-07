Up and coming: Himkaar Singh wins coveted spot on Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list

HIMKAAR Singh, the founder of Johannesburg-based The Compost Kitchen, has received a coveted spot on the eighth Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. The Compost Kitchen said in a statement yesterday that well-known entrepreneurs who had graced the acclaimed list, which puts the spotlight on young entrepreneurs with the potential to make a significant impact in the future, included singer Sho Madjozi and rugby player Siya Kolisi.

Singh was selected for his commitment to solving South Africa’s water security challenge through the use of technology. In particular, returning to the fundamentals of repairing the soil. Driven by the belief that a convenient composting solution would encourage more people to compost their food waste, he founded The Compost Kitchen and turned to technology. The result was a small device named iCompost. This low-noise machine with a two-litre capacity turns all types of food waste – including coffee grounds, tea bags and eggshells – into a dry, natural and nutrient-rich soil amendment that can be used in pot plants and gardens.

Singh said: “Being selected for the 30 Under 30 list is an incredible honour. When I ventured into this business, my only goal was that of creating a meaningful impact with a sustainable business model. I am extremely grateful to the Forbes Africa team for this recognition and hope my business journey can inspire other young entrepreneurs to find a way to find purpose while driving profit.” - Philippa Larkin [email protected] BUSINESS REPORT