The Eskom Development Fund in partnership with the Education with Enterprise Trust held a prize-giving ceremony in celebration of outstanding entrepreneurship education.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the Western Cape's best performing schools in the 2017 Simama Ranta School Entrepreneurship Education Competition. Usasazo was named the provincial winner of the competition and the high school received a cheque of R50 000.

Students from the high school have formed a society called the YES (Youth Enterprise Society) club, where they gather together have formulated various ideas on how to be entrepreneurs.





Some of the products and services that these young entrepreneurs provide include providing wooden dustbins, classroom cleaning services, car wash services, selling popcorn and graduation gowns.





President of the YES club, Songeziwe Dayimani, in her speech said that her fellow learners had grown because of the programme and had developed leadership and event management skills.





According to Dayimani, the YES learners are giving back to their community by donating groceries, school shoes and school bags to an orphanage. They also help a local primary school with their homework.





The students of the high school also showed leadership skills by compiling the programme for the day and taking control of the programme.





Kadima Eddy Kayembe is the coordinator of the entrepreneurship programme at the Khayelitsha high school.





Kayembe, Dayimani and Yamkela Gigaba, the MC of the function travelled to Johannesburg to interact with people from the business world.





This programme is a great opportunity for high school learners to realise that sometimes that they do not have to wait on others to give them a job, they can go into the real world after high school and create their jobs and jobs for other people.