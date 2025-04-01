VAT changes ahead: strategies for small business success

By Colin Timmis, Country Manager for Xero South Africa In the 2025 Budget Speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana unveiled a proposed staggered increase to the VAT rate.

This move, designed to address economic challenges and fund key government initiatives, will undoubtedly add pressure to small businesses, especially those who are already struggling with cash flow. However, it’s worth understanding who pays VAT, how VAT contributes to total tax revenue, and how you as a small business can manage this change. The Proposed VAT Increase Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax levied on most goods and services in South Africa. It forms a crucial part of the nation's revenue stream, and any changes to its rate have significant implications, particularly for small businesses.

The government has proposed increasing the current 15% VAT rate to 15.5% on May 1, 2025, and then further to 16% on April 1, 2026. This is projected to generate an additional R28 billion in the upcoming fiscal year and R14.5 billion in the following year, funding key initiatives across healthcare, social grants, and infrastructure. To understand the significance of this increase, it's important to examine the role of VAT in the national tax revenue.

The role of VAT in South Africa’s tax revenue VAT contributes significantly to South Africa's total tax revenue, accounting for 25.7%, second only to Personal Income Tax. However, while there were 959,000 registered VAT vendors in the 2023/24 tax year, only 488,118 were active. Interestingly, 53% of these active vendors had a turnover of R1 million or less, accounting for only 5.6% of domestic VAT payments.

This gap underscores the prevalence of micro and small businesses within the VAT system and the challenges they face in compliance, even as the bulk of VAT revenue comes from larger businesses. This data highlights the government's need to increase revenue, and the difficulties involved in collecting that revenue. Impact on Small Businesses The proposed VAT increase will directly impact small businesses through increased input costs, pricing pressures, cash flow challenges, and administrative burdens.