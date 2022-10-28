Vegan bakery started during Covid-19 now supplies more than 40 Checkers stores

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw harsh government lockdowns implemented, Heidi Dempers was unable to make ends meet from her job in the tourism industry which was one of the most hard-hit sectors. That was when Dempers took it upon herself to hone her talents in the kitchen and started her business, Yum Baker, in her home.

Today she supplies vegan treats to over 40 Checkers supermarkets in Johannesburg and has also developed an exclusive vegan festive range for the retailer. Dempers initially did not sell vegan-friendly bakes, but through her business, she soon realised there was a gap in the market for vegan sweet treats, especially typical South African favourites. The products she supplies are all local delicacies – adapted from her grandmother’s recipes and transformed into vegan treats – and include rusks, fudge, peppermint tart, malva pudding, lamingtons and more.

In April 2021, she began supplying one Checkers store from her home kitchen in Northriding, Johannesburg. In just over a year, Yum Baker’s range has expanded from 15 to 19 product lines. These are available for delivery via Sixty60 as well as more than 40 Checkers stores in the Johannesburg area, with plans to supply 50 before the end of 2022.

“It was so refreshing to learn that a big corporate like Checkers still fosters small businesses. Every little thing that comes from Yum Baker has come past my hands and Checkers has ensured that home-baked vegan treats are more accessible to thousands of consumers through its retail footprint,” Dempers says. “Our group understands the key role we can play in the success of small and emerging suppliers through the access we offer them to our large consumer market,” says Maude Modise, general manager for Enterprise and Supplier Development at the Shoprite Group. “We want to further enhance the participation of female-owned businesses like Yum Baker, to help sustain and grow their business.” The limited-edition festive range, which includes fruit cake, fruit mince pies and tinned biscuits, is now available in-store.

