DURBAN - Vivian Reddy the developer of the R4.3 billion Oceans Development in Umhlanga has invested R500m in the new KwaDukuza Mall which is set to open on the September 27, 2018.

The 29000sqm mall with 900 parking bays and 80 stores is the first phase of a planned R1.5 billion precinct which will include a value centre, hotel, private hospital, and an office park.

The Mall created 1 100 jobs during Construction with 260 permanent jobs.

Reddy said that the Mall development was a role model in BEE with a 90% BEE participation. Local suppliers and sub-construction businesses benefited over R80m.

This is the first major investment in over 30 years in KwaDukuza.

The national tenants occupy 80% of the mall and majors which include Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Edgars, Mr Price, Truworths, Clicks, PEP, Ackermans and all major banks.

Reddy said the 300 000 residents of Greater KwaDukuza were starved of a top quality Mall and had to travel for 25 minutes to Ballito and even to Gateway in Umhlanga to experience quality shopping and incur toll fees.

The residents of KwaDukuza will also benefit from the R25m new sporting facilities created by Reddy.

The facilities include new tennis courts upgraded cricket and football fields and a major swimming pool.

Two years ago Reddy initiated a new R10m Skills Development Training centre in the town with over 450 students graduating in the first year. Many of the people trained in the construction skills were used in the mall development.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE