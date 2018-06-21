



The finals for the second year in a row will be held in Cape Town and the venue is the Pricewaterhouse Cooper headquarters.





Along with the five startups 17 other startups were selected as finalists too. The 22 finalists were selected from 1004 applications that Startupbootcamp received from 77 countries on five continents.





Here is a closer look at the five South African startups:





1. Akiba Digital





Akiba is a mobile app that offers a blend of financial behavioural coaching, a premium rewards programme and insight into how to make saving more effective. All of the co-founders became or were already friends before joining the project.





Akiba Digital Photo: Facebook





2. Brandbookalytics Big Data





Brandbook is a mobile app that is aimed at giving users a free gift card coupons for purchases taht have been completed. In order to get the free gift, users will have to upload receipts of selected purchase at brick and mortar stores or online to earn points.





Brandbookalytics Big Data Photo: Facebook





3. Ifileme





"iTrust", from ifileme allows the consumer to be in charge of his/her own information (accepting/distribution/updates/erasure). Through the app, people can file their documents on their phone and can be accessed by you from any device that you use.









4. LULA





LULA is a mobility service that focuses on the convergence of public and private transport. Through ticketless transit and mobile passenger information systems, people can make better decisions by closing the information gap.





LULA Photo: Facebook





5. Prospa





Prospa is a micro-savings solution for low-income earning South Africans. It allows savers to use their cash to purchase savings vouchers at traders. Vouchers come in R5, R10, R20 and R50. The vouchers are distributed into formal and informal stores across the country using third-party distribution services. The vouchers entitle users to a set amount of savings which are deposited into their mobisavings account.





Propsa Photo: Facebook

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

