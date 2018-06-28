The awards which is in its fourth and final year celebrates the achievements of people who are changing their communities in the Commonwealth.







Hoza was recognised for the work that he is doing to help young entrepreneurs and innovators to achieve their goals.





He started his career with the creation of Hot Nozzle. Hot Nozzle is a portable battery operated shower head that is able to heat water. The product is both energy efficient and helps reduce water consumption. Hoza and his friend were inspired to create Hot Nozzle from their experiences of cold showers in boarding school.





Now his organisation HN Innovate helps encourage and inspire young entrepreneurs.





According to the HN Innovate website, their organisation offers three services including: igniting an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit by speaking about entrepreneurship at various events, mentoring at HN Innovate as well as connecting young entrepreneurs with mentors in their respective fields and business development by helping budding entrepreneurs with creating a business plan or helping them register their business.





On his experience in the UK Hoza said "I have been enjoying the Residential Programme and more and more, the whole experience feels surreal. This really does show how important entrepreneurship and disruptive innovation in the African landscape is".





At this year's awards joining the Queen in attendance was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as David Beckham.





David Beckham spoke at the awards ceremony.





He said, "I’m so proud to be here with the Queen’s Young Leaders tonight. It’s really inspiring to meet these hardworking young people, who continue to dedicate their time and energy to helping other people live a better life".





Hoza was not the only South African to receive a Queen's Young Leader Award. Siposetu Mbuli also received a Queen's Young Leader Award for her work on developing new ways to end the stigma of albinism in South Africa.





Both Hoza and Mbuli as recipients of the Queen's Young Leader Award will have access to bespoke mentoring and training through the University of Cambridge's Institute of Continuing Education which will help them develop their leadership skills even further.





Thamsanqa Hoza receiving his award from the Queen Video: Supplied












