Women’s Month: ‘financial independence for women non-negotiable’

MORE women should start empowering themselves in financial literacy to achieve independence, according to financial markets analyst and chief executive of Ubuntu Invest, Nelisiwe Masango. Masango, who is also one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 50 Black African women entrepreneurs to watch, believes that creating a plan and sticking to it is the best course of action.

“Women in particular should stay committed to becoming financially independent. It should simply be non-negotiable. In a male-dominated world, not only does money give you the freedom to live on your own terms, but it also brings a sense of pride and dignity,” Masango said yesterday. “The best way to achieve any goal is to actually start. Create a plan, make the necessary sacrifices and tell a friend so you can stay accountable and dedicated to your cause.” The 28-year-old said that society often places biased stereotypes on women because of motherhood and marriage and other norms that contribute to the lack of ambition women are perceived to have, but that is not the case.

“The true obstacles we face are self-doubt, lack of information and limited resources. Any woman can achieve her financial goals, given the right guidance,” she said, explaining that her inspiration came from the Chris Gardner story told in the film The Pursuit of Happyness. Following the launch of her financial training academy, Bear Run Investments, in 2018, Masango became the youngest owner of an accredited financial training institution. Ubuntu Invest also helped her become the first black female chief executive of a regulated derivatives brokerage firm.