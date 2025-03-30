Young entrepreneur expands agricultural vision to 20 hectares in Polokwane

In a remarkable testament to entrepreneurial spirit and community dedication, 27-year-old Wendy Moshakga is set to elevate her agricultural business from a humble backyard operation to a sprawling 20 hectares of land in the Polokwane Municipality. As the driving force behind Serage Holdings, Moshakga’s journey is characterised by passion and a commitment to food security and rural development.

Raised in Moletjie, where the ethos of farming forms the backbone of community sustenance, Moshakga reflected on how those formative years ignited her desire to enter the agricultural field. "My passion for agriculture was ignited during my upbringing in Moletjie, where I witnessed the vital role farming played in our community's sustenance and economy. This experience motivated me to contribute to food security and rural development," she articulated, emphasising her deep-rooted connection to the land. Serage Holdings currently operates with a team of five dedicated workers, cultivating a variety of high-quality vegetables including cabbages, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and green peppers.

"Our produce primarily serves local markets within the Polokwane Municipality, supplying fresh vegetables to local vendors, markets, and community members, thereby supporting the local economy," Moshakga said proudly. The upcoming expansion to 20 hectares is a significant leap forward, allowing the business to diversify and enhance its agricultural activities further. The young farm owner added that employment opportunities increase during seasonal harvests, which she said helps her give back to her community helping to create further jobs in the area. However, stepping into the agricultural industry has not come without its challenges.

Moshakga faces unpredictable weather patterns that can severely affect crop yields and fluctuating market prices that threaten the viability of her produce. “Running a farm is not easy,” she admits. Additionally, the need for advanced farming equipment to improve productivity remains a pressing issue for her growing enterprise.

Funding has been one of the major obstacles she encountered on her entrepreneurial journey. Nevertheless, Moshakga’s previous experience in the field has armed her with the capabilities necessary for success. “I completed my schooling locally and pursued studies in Agricultural Sciences at the University of Limpopo. Prior to establishing Serage Holdings, I worked as an agricultural extension officer, providing support and advice to local farmers,” she explained. This blend of education and experience has equipped her to break into the competitive agricultural industry.

Inspired by her journey, Serage Holdings was founded with a concrete vision: to enhance food security, create meaningful employment opportunities, and play a pivotal role in rural development. “By fostering agricultural innovation and community development, we are committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve,” Moshakga added, highlighting her aspiration to positively impact her community. As Moshakga embarks on this next chapter of her entrepreneurial story, her commitment to sustainable agriculture and community upliftment positions her as a beacon of hope in South Africa's burgeoning agricultural sector.