CAPE TOWN - In commemoration of Youth Day, we take a look at Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong a South African actress who now owns her own business and was featured in this years Forbes Africa Under 30 list.

Forbes Africa Under 30 list is focused on three sectors which are: business, technology and creativity. According to Forbes, the list is their “authentic and most definitive list of Africa’s most promising young change-makers.”

Known for her role as Dintle on e.tv’s Scandal, the award-winning actress fell in love with performing arts at an early age. She started performing on-stage plays at 13 years old.

After studying acting, her first major role was a leading role in Second Chances. The 29-year-old creative is also an entrepreneur.

She recently opened a Gorge Grab n Go Café franchise at the Sandton Gautrain station in Johannesburg.

Facts about Mapaseka:

1. She was born in 1989 and is from Bloemfontein, South Africa.

2. She first started studying at AFDA but then continued her studies at City Varsity.

3. She has an Acting for Camera qualification.

4. She opened her very own restaurant with her husband Nelson Nyokong called Gorge Grab n Go, situated outside the Sandton Gautrain station in Johannesburg.

5. Gorge Grab n Go café is a franchise that sells fresh, free range of healthy sandwiches, smoothies, fresh juice and coffee.

6. She also runs a Girls sanitary drive in Bloemfontein, donating pads to girls in need.

7. Mapaseka also has her own blog, where she writes about her experiences as a mother. She also hosts events focusing on all things motherhood.

Keeping a girl child in school A post shared by Mapaseka Koetle -Nyokong (@pasi_koetle) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

