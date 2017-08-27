According to reports, Eskom have admitted that it lied after it had defended making R1.6bn worth of payments to the Gupta linked firm Trillian and global consultancy McKinsey.

This comes after the payment to Trillian Capital Partners by Eskom had been questioned in Parliament and MPs, who demanded to know more about the large payment without proper explanation earlier this month.

Business Day reported that Eskom defended the payment after the release of a damning report into Trillian by advocate Geoff Budlender. Business Day said that at the time Eskom said another global management consultancy, Oliver Wyman, had conducted an external review and concluded that “all payments” were “based on prudent costs incurred and value created”.

The report then revealed that on Monday Eskom conceded this information was false. It is believed that Oliver Wyman did not approve the payments and instead, red-flagged them, with a reccomendation of having an entire legal review of the entire process.

