JOHANNESBURG - The future of Transnet’s multi-billion rand Tambo Springs Intermodal Terminal in Gauteng hangs in the balance after NT55 Investments last night warned the rail and logistics group it would launch an urgent interdict to stop construction should it commence. In a letter from the NT55’s lawyers to Transnet, NT55 said the parastatal should wait for a decision of its legal review of the Gauteng government decision to realign the road that forms part of the project before beginning construction.

“Our clients must forewarn Transnet (and its partners) that if construction of the Tambo Springs Logistical Gateway (or at least that part thereof as is affected by the review) commences regardless of the review, then our clients will not hesitate to bring an application, urgently if necessary, to interdict such construction activities,” WP Steyn Attorney said.

Transnet in 2016 issued a request for proposals inviting private logistics companies to design, build, operate, maintain, and eventually hand over an inland container terminal, earmarked for Tambo Springs, in eastern Gauteng.

The rail and logistics giant last week awarded the 20-year concession to Southern Palace Joint Venture Consortium to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the terminal. The consortium is lead by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, which will serve as a technical partner, and comprise of Makoya, an empowerment logistics partner that would be supported by Concor, Aecom and Italferr.

Transnet said the project would lead to the creation of 81000 jobs during the contraction phase and 110000 permanent jobs in transport, manufacturing and logistics operations.

The state-owned entity could not be reached for comment on NT55’s threat to stop the project.

The R2.5 billion terminal will be developed on a 607 hectare property in Ekurhuleni, which has been earmarked for development of a larger multi-modal logistics hub being promoted by the Tambo Springs Development Company.

