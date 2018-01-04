



Market research provider Euromonitor International also issued its yearly Top City Destinations Ranking.





The list has a number of cities from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea featured on the list. In 2017 the Asian cities dominated the list, taking four out of the top 5 places.





Here are the top 5 visited cities in 2017:





1. Hong Kong





Hong Kong had 25,7 million visitors to the city this year. Although the city is very densely populated, it still attracted millions of people who visited the city for work and play. Visitors made full use of Hong Kong's many shopping malls and markets, like the Temple Street Market.





Hong Kong Photo: Facebook





2. Bangkok, Thailand





Bangkok is a flourishing metropolis compared to Phuket. Bangkok's narrow canals are home to colourful markets that float and its opulent shrines are a must see. Also a Bangkok street stall was awarded a Michelin star. The city hosted 23,3 million visitors last year.





Bangkok's Floating Markets Photo: Facebook





3. London, England





The English capital drew in 19,8 million visitors in 2017. Because of Brexit, day to day living costs in London have decreased, thus making it a more attractive choice for those that travel on a budget. London is home to many iconic tourist spots, such as the Tower Bridge and the Big Ben.





London Photo: Facebook





4. Singapore





Singapore has great food options in abundance throughout its hawker centres. Singapore also boasts a street stall which has been awarded a Michelin star. Visitors are also attracted to the skyline view from the world's largest infinity pool. The pool sits 57 floors above street level and can be found at the Marine Bay Sands Hotel. Singapore saw 17,6 million visitors in 2017.





Singapore's infinity pool Photo: Facebook





5. Macau





Macau is often referred to as the "Las Vegas of China," because of its many casinos and shopping malls. For more than 300 years, the region was Portuguese territory; the reason why tourists enjoy an interesting and diverse mix of cultures. Macau hosed 16,3 million visitors last year.





The Venetian Macao in Macau. Photo: Facebook









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

