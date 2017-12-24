Aditya Agarwalla, 23. He is from New Delhi, India and the co-founder of the Kisan (farmer) Network. The Kisan Network is an online marketplace for farmers that do farming on a small-scale where the smartphone is the middleman. Photo: Facebook
Simone Biles, 19 She has won four Olympic gold medals and has won 10 world championship gold medals. She has endorsement deals with Kelloggs, Nike, Hershey's and her own line of gymnastic equipment. She has also appeared as a contestant on reality TV show Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Facebook
Alessia Cara, 20 Cara is from Canada who started her career by making YouTube videos. She then burst onto the scene with her 2016 hit "Here". The single sold more than 2 million copies and the accompanying album went gold. She has also supported Coldplay in concert and sang a song for the Disney movie "Moana". Photo: Facebook
Justin Charles, 17 Charles is a make-up artist and last year was named the first male ambassador for makeup company Covergirl. For Covergirl, he is creating social media content and doing an ad for their mascara. His Instagram account has more than 2 million followers and his YouTube channel that he gives makeup tips on has many followers. Photo: Facebook
RJ Cyler, 21 Cyler is an actor who has had the lead role in the film "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" as well as acted in the Power Rangers reboot and Brad Pitts collaboration with Netflix, "War Machine". Photo: Facebook
Daya, 18 This musician released her debut album for the indie label, Artbeatz. The album launched two songs that went platinum and she collaborated with The Chainsmokers. Photo: Facebook
Desiigner, 19 Sidney Selby III, also known as, Desiigenr was recognised after his hit song "Panda" debuted last year. He later featured on Kanye West's album "The Life of Pablo". Photo: Facebook
Elle Fanning, 18 Fanning is a child actor and the younger sister of Dakota Fanning who was a child actor too. She made a name for herself with movies the "Maleficent" and "The Beguiled". Photo: Facebook
Elliot Fletcher, 20 Fletcher is a transgender actor who has acted in TV shows like "Faking It", "The Fosters" and "Shameless". Photo: Facebook
Skyler Grey, 16 Grey had his first art show at age 11. Now he has painted murals at the Four Seasons in Dubai and outside the Cipriani building in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Facebook
Lucas Hedges, 20 Hedges is an actor who had a breakout role in the film "Manchester By the Sea". He will also be acting in the film "Ladybird" which also stars Saoirse Ronan. Photo: Facebook
Cody James, 21 James is robotics programmer at Boeing and Textron. He has been on contract to Avcorp to work on an advanced manufacturing for future aircraft. Photo: Facebook
DURBAN - Forbes revealed their list of 30 young people who are under 30 that are successful in their respective careers earlier this month.

People featured on the list this year ranged from musicians, actors, athletes, to entrepreneurs. Others included students, vloggers and make-up artists. The young people celebrated come from various countries all across the world including India, the United Kingdom. the United States of America and Venezuela.


Those who featured on the list this year include actors Elle Fanning and Lucas Hedges. Hailee Steinfeld, a double threat with singing and acting credits under her belt also featured.

Others who made the list include Yara Shahidi, from the TV show "Black-ish" who later got her own spin-off called "Grown-ish". Kylie Jenner also featured on the list for her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.


