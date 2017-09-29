



Interbrand based their calculation on certain factors.





The important elements that add to a brand's value including the branded products or services financial performance, the role that the brand has in influencing purchase decisions and the strength that the brand has to garner premiuim price or earnings.





The brands that topped the list were Apple, Google and Microsoft. Other brands that were featured in the top 10 included Samsung, Toyota and IBM.





New entries on the list were Ferrari that ranked at No. 88 and and movie and TV show streaming service Netflix was ranked at No. 78.





Many of the brands of the brands on the list come from four major sectors. These are sectors such as automotive technology, financial services.





The sectors that are growing rapidly are retail, sporting goods, logistics and financial services.





The top ranked brands always put the customer first which includes prioritising the customer to foreseeing the needs of the customer.





Technology has proved to show continuous growth with the as many as five technology brands within the top 10 including Facebook, with each brand retaining their position on the list or moving up the list.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE











