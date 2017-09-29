No 1 on the list is multinational technology company Apple is leading innovation with their products and software platforms. Their brand value is $184,15 million. Photo: File
No. 2 is Google who have held second position for the past 5 years. Google is a company organising the world's information and making it useful and accessible universally. Google's brand value is $141,73 million Photo: File
Microsoft ranked in third position after achieving double digit brand value percent growth. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Photo: File
Coca-Cola placed in fourth position with a brand value of $69,73 million. Picture: Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo: File
Amazon in position No. 5, is the largest retail platform that a 29% brand growth. Photo: File
Samsung Electronics flagship company is leading the global market in high tech electronics manufacturing and digital media. The company was in 6th position. Photo: File
Toyota in No 7 position manufactures a diverse line-up of cars all across the globe and moving towards developing eco-cars to help us become a low carbon society. The brand value is $50,29 million. Photo: File
The social networking site was in No. 8 position. The social networking site helps people stay connected with friends and family. The brand value is $48,18 million. Photo: File
Mercedes Benz is in 9th position. The German car brand is the luxury car division of The Daimler Group and is producer and manufacturer of cars. Mercedes Benz brand value is $47,82 million. Photo: File
IBM that ranked in 10th position is a global technology company defining the future of information technology and it offers hosting and consulting services. The brand value of IBM is $46,82 million.
DURBAN - The top 100 global brands have been ranked by Interbrand, with Apple in the top position according to Forbes.

Interbrand based their calculation on certain factors. 

The important elements that add to a brand's value including the branded products or services financial performance, the role that the brand has in influencing purchase decisions and the strength that the brand has to garner premiuim price or earnings.

The brands that topped the list were Apple, Google and Microsoft. Other brands that were featured in the top 10 included Samsung, Toyota and IBM.

New entries on the list were Ferrari that ranked at No. 88 and and movie and TV show streaming service Netflix was ranked at No. 78. 

Many of the brands of the brands on the list come from four major sectors. These are sectors such as automotive technology, financial services. 

The sectors that are growing rapidly are retail, sporting goods, logistics and financial services. 

The top ranked brands always put the customer first which includes prioritising the customer to foreseeing the needs of the customer.

Technology has proved to show continuous growth with the as many as five technology brands within the top 10 including Facebook, with each brand retaining their position on the list or moving up the list. 
 
-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE