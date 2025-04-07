Government calls for collaboration with compliance issues in hospitality industry

The Department of Employment and Labour has committed to collaborate with the hospitality industry in a bid to strengthen occupational health and safety compliance This comes after the department late last year launched a multi-agency operation in response to growing reports of worker exploitation in the hospitality sector as part of ongoing efforts to tackle cheap labour and employee abuse.

During a blitz that was conducted last year on hospitality sector for compliance, a number of restaurants were closed because of non-compliance. The department held a breakfast session on Friday with the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) to strengthen the relationship between hospitality industry and the department in terms of compliance. Fedhasa deputy national chairperson, Monwabisi Thethe, said that Fedhasa felt like a problem child in terms compliance. The purpose of the session was to ensure that Fedhasa members are educated on their rights and responsibilities in terms of compliance with the department.

Thethe also highlighted that Fedhasa members were fixing their relationship with the department in terms of compliance, and as it stands in the hospitality sector, 80% was South African and 70% was youth. In attendance, Inspector General Aggy Moiloa, spoke about compliance and non-compliance from companies, the problem of employing undocumented foreign nationals. She further urged the employers to employ more locals, highlighting that this was the second time a session with Fedhasa was held, and the third one was coming. Milly Ruiters, chief Inspector occupational health and safety (OHS), emphasized that OHS is a vital component for decent work especially in the hospitality sector.

Ruiters said all employers had the obligation to make sure they looked after the wellbeing of the employees, adding that Fedhasa must go and read section 8 of the OHS Act. “It’s the guide to comply with OHS,” Ruiters said. “We need to proactively prevent injuries and diseases.” Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya appreciated the collaboration of Fedhasa with the department, stating that some employers just did not know what to do.