The Department of Labour said the inquiry into the bridge had been postponed to next year. File picture: Chris Collingridge
The Department of Labour said the inquiry into the bridge had been postponed to next year. File picture: Chris Collingridge
CONNECTED: An artist’s impression of the new Great Walk Bridge which will form part of a dedicated 5km pedestrian and cycling path from the heart of Alexandra to the centre of the Sandton CBD.
CONNECTED: An artist’s impression of the new Great Walk Bridge which will form part of a dedicated 5km pedestrian and cycling path from the heart of Alexandra to the centre of the Sandton CBD.
The scaffolding for a bridge that collapsed across Johannesburg's M1 highway in Sandton in October 2015. File picture: Kim Ludbrook
The scaffolding for a bridge that collapsed across Johannesburg's M1 highway in Sandton in October 2015. File picture: Kim Ludbrook
AfriSam refuted speculation that one of the company's readymix vehicles had collided with the scaffolding structure for pedestrians built next to Grayston Drive in Sandton before its collapse on to the M1 motorway. Picture: Supplied
AfriSam refuted speculation that one of the company's readymix vehicles had collided with the scaffolding structure for pedestrians built next to Grayston Drive in Sandton before its collapse on to the M1 motorway. Picture: Supplied
The inquiry into the collapse of the M1/Grayston Drive pedestrian bridge resumed on Monday. File picture: Chris Collingridge / Independent Media.
The inquiry into the collapse of the M1/Grayston Drive pedestrian bridge resumed on Monday. File picture: Chris Collingridge / Independent Media.
Pedestrians view the debris of the bridge which collapsed on the M1.
Pedestrians view the debris of the bridge which collapsed on the M1.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Labour inquiry into the collapse of the temporary bridge structure on Johannesburg’s M1/Grayston Drive, which left two people dead and 19 others injured, will resume later this month.

In a statement on Friday, the department said the inquiry would finally in Pretoria on September 26.  After the M1/Grayston Drive pedestrian and cyclist structural bridge collapsed on 14 October 2015, the department set up the Section 32 Inquiry to uncover the causes for the collapse of the scaffolding work around the bridge structure.

The inquiry, chaired by Lennie Samuel, is seeking to establish the cause of the accident.  According to the department, stakeholders include the Johannesburg Municipality as the client, the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) as the agent, Murray and Roberts Infrastructure (MR) as the principal contractor appointed by JDA, and Form–Scaff as a contractor appointed by Murray and Roberts.

The statement said a number of expert witnesses have already been called, including JM Roelf, Richard Beneke, Ric Snowden and Stefanus Francois van Zyl, all expert witness representing Murray and Roberts, as well as Garry Farrow, an expert witness of Form-Scaff.

Department spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, said: "It is expected that more witnesses will be called and that the inquiry will conclude its business at the end of September, 2018."

 - African News Agency (ANA)