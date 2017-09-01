JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Labour inquiry into the collapse of the temporary bridge structure on Johannesburg’s M1/Grayston Drive, which left two people dead and 19 others injured, will resume later this month.

In a statement on Friday, the department said the inquiry would finally in Pretoria on September 26. After the M1/Grayston Drive pedestrian and cyclist structural bridge collapsed on 14 October 2015, the department set up the Section 32 Inquiry to uncover the causes for the collapse of the scaffolding work around the bridge structure.

The inquiry, chaired by Lennie Samuel, is seeking to establish the cause of the accident. According to the department, stakeholders include the Johannesburg Municipality as the client, the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) as the agent, Murray and Roberts Infrastructure (MR) as the principal contractor appointed by JDA, and Form–Scaff as a contractor appointed by Murray and Roberts.

The statement said a number of expert witnesses have already been called, including JM Roelf, Richard Beneke, Ric Snowden and Stefanus Francois van Zyl, all expert witness representing Murray and Roberts, as well as Garry Farrow, an expert witness of Form-Scaff.

Department spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, said: "It is expected that more witnesses will be called and that the inquiry will conclude its business at the end of September, 2018."

- African News Agency (ANA)