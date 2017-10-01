



Neighbouring China continued to top the charts with holding to the tune of $1.166 trillion, followed by Japan with exposure worth $1.113 trillion.





In recent months, India has increased its purchase of US government securities and the country is the third-largest holder among the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) group after China and Brazil ($271.9bn).





At the end of July, Russia held securities worth $103.1bn. According to the latest data from the US Treasury Department, India’s holding of the securities touched $135.7bn as of July end - also the highest in a year.





There has been a significant jump in the exposure compared with June when it stood at $130.3bn. India is the 12th largest holder of US government securities. -





-THE ASIAN AGE

MUMBAI - India has sharply increased its exposure to US government securities with holdings worth R1.8 trillion at the end of July, official data showed.