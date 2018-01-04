CAPE TOWN - Facebook is in the process of bringing the Instagram Stories functionality to instant messaging service, WhatsApp.

This comes at no surprise to some, given that Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s company acquired the instant messaging service, WhatsApp in late 2014 for R235.4 billion.

Facebook is reportedly looking to bring the Snapchat-like feature that layers photos and videos into a slideshow, to WhatsApp.

The social networking service is allegedly testing a feature in Brazil that allows users to post their Instagram Stories directly to WhatsApp.

Although testing is currently restricted to one country, Facebook intends to roll out the feature to many users later this year.

“We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you”, said a Facebook spokesperson.

This new functionality allows users to share their Instagram Stories to WhatsApp as a WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp Status will also disappear 24 hours after it was shared on the platform, just like Instagram Stories.

Read also: Take a look at the new features released on WhatsApp in 2017

According to phone review website, Phone Arena, it is easy for Facebook to bring Instagram Stories to WhatsApp because of WhatsApp’s ability to be integrated with within other apps.

Phone Arena added that users will be able to cross-post their Instagram Stories by tapping the “Share” button on the Instagram app and selecting WhatsApp before clicking the “Send” button to have it published.

This will add to WhatsApp’s many new features that had just been released last year.

These include the WhatsApp delete feature for everyone, improved status feature, two step verification and live location feature.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging service crashed twice late last year which left millions of people frustrated.

Independent UK reported that the crash was caused by a problem on the server.

The website Down Detector showed a huge spike in problems with the app, suggesting that almost everyone is unable to get online. The problems are focused in western Europe and Asia, but were reported across the world, the Independent UK reported.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp crashed again last night

TOP STORY: GALLERY: The most visited cities of 2017

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE