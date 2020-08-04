10 North African businesswomen make Forbes list

CAPE TOWN - Forbes Middle East has announced its 2020 edition of the Women Behind Middle East Brands list and 10 leading women from North Africa made the top 40 cut. This year is the second edition highlighting the region's top women entrepreneurs. According to Forbes, the list features female entrepreneurs who have played a key role in creating brands and start-ups that have captured the interest of users while evolving into a profitable and sustainable business in the Middle East. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled economies across the world, with many businesses forced to close shop or alter the way they operate to survive. The Women Behind Middle East Brands list highlights female trailblazers who have managed to sustain their successful brands and push the boundaries despite the pandemic.

According to a Tuesday report by online news publication Morocco World News, the top 10 includes four entrepreneurs from Lebanon and two from Egypt, while the others are from Iraq, the Palestinian territories, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Out of the top 40 list, two Moroccan entrepreneurs made the cut, while eight Egyptians were considered to be some of the most influential and successful female entrepreneurs in the Middle East.

Forbes magazine wrote that, in creating the rankings, Forbes considered the following factors: celebrities who endorsed the brand; social media followers; revenues and growth rate; as well as media coverage and years of experience.

Forbes also released a list of the top 10 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2020 list.

According to Forbes, two Egyptian women entrepreneurs clinched spots in the top 10 for their efforts and achievements in the technology field.

- African News Agency (ANA)