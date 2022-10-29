3 challenges new PM Rishi Sunak faces

After four days of twists and turns, Rishi Sunak has been appointed leader of the Conservative Party and by extension become the new prime minister.

It is a sharp reversal of fortune for the former chancellor. Just seven weeks earlier, he lost out to Liz Truss in this summer’s leadership contest by a margin of 43% to 57%. But his ‘coronation’ celebrations will not last long, as a sobering task now lies ahead for the teetotal prime minister who must assuage three distinct groups:

First and foremost, investors need to be reassured the public finances are on a sustainable path. Markets have reacted positively to his appointment on account of his fiscally conservative reputation and prior experience as chancellor. But this credibility needs to be cemented by the fiscal statement scheduled for 31 October. Reports suggest tens of billions of pounds will be raised by reforming capital gains taxes on top of extending the freeze on income tax thresholds and allowances into the next parliament. It would also make sense to retain Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in the interests of stability.

Second, he must reunite the warring tribes of Conservative MPs. Both the moderate and right factions of the party were pitted against each other over the summer leadership contest. And tensions were further flamed by Liz Truss appointing loyalists to key positions in her government whilst purging those who had supported her leadership rival. A Cabinet reshuffle that better reflects the ideological spectrum of the party would go some way in promoting harmony among Conservative MPs.